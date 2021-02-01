Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Cut by SVB Leerink

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CONMED in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CONMED’s FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

CNMD stock opened at $111.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,797.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $121.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.97.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth $150,000.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $264,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,375.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $62,585.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,207,755.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209. 5.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

