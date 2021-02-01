Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Lifted by Analyst

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $633.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

