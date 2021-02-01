Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In related news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 38,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $1,503,312.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $340,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,379 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

