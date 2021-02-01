Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Boosted by Wedbush

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SLM in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.07.

SLM stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $14.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

SLM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SLM by 25.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SLM by 81.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SLM by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

