Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Issued By US Capital Advisors

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for EQT in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. EQT has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $18.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. FMR LLC grew its position in EQT by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after buying an additional 970,509 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of EQT by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth $3,897,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.