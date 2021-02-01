Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for First Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gabelli downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. G.Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of FBNC opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $975.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,548 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

