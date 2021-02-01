Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

HRX stock opened at C$12.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$463.68 million and a PE ratio of -7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.73. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$21.50.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$137.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

