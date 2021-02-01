Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Accuray Incorporated Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Accuray in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Accuray has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $450.89 million, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $32,172.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $71,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 351,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,805.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,626 shares of company stock valued at $170,153. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Accuray by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accuray by 2,065.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 604,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 576,250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Accuray by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 543,073 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accuray by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Accuray by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

