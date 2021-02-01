Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Apple in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.96 on Monday. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

