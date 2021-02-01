Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

NYSE AX opened at $38.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

