Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Decreased by Analyst (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.11. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$500.00 to C$490.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$500.00 to C$505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$485.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$461.64.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$429.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. The company has a market cap of C$57.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.46. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of C$252.00 and a 52 week high of C$482.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$445.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$412.20.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

