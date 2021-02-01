Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Raised by Analyst

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $16.53 on Monday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan purchased 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 70.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

