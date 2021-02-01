Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PCSB Financial Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PCSB)

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PCSB Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCSB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PCSB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $241.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.63.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 14.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCSB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PCSB Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PCSB Financial by 767.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in PCSB Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in PCSB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in PCSB Financial by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

