Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Boosted by Piper Sandler

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for UMB Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $70.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,213,000 after acquiring an additional 232,111 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after buying an additional 107,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,756,000 after buying an additional 96,791 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after buying an additional 93,634 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $34,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $28,321.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,552. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

