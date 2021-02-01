Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Pfizer Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.