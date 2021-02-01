Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Glu Mobile Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Glu Mobile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLUU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.97.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 293.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Glu Mobile by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,687 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth $9,990,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Glu Mobile by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 955,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Glu Mobile by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $1,628,131.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,934 shares of company stock worth $3,514,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

