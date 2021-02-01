Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The firm had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.70 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CPE. MKM Partners upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $550.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 153,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

