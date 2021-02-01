Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in EOG Resources by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 188,959 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 119,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 86,266 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

