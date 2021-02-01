Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,062 shares of company stock worth $130,832 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.