Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Seagen Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Seagen in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $164.27 on Monday. Seagen has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $1,042,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,747,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,395 shares of company stock worth $31,407,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.