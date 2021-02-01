Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

Shares of SM stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $961.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 6.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 459,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 456,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 454,042 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 287,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 248,325 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

