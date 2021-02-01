Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 566,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 55,470 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 280,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.