Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Cut by Northcoast Research

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for The TJX Companies in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TJX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $64.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 106.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $9,248,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Darrell & King LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 349,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,850,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

