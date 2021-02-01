QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Short Interest Up 29.7% in January

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QAD stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get QAD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QADB opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $952.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.52 and a beta of 1.47. QAD has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 1.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.