QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Acquires 51,389 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after purchasing an additional 710,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,923,000 after buying an additional 656,579 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,824,000 after buying an additional 590,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,932,000 after buying an additional 324,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,309,000 after acquiring an additional 261,852 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.50. The stock had a trading volume of 40,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,942. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

