QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Buys 32,849 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,849 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Enbridge by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,481 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,560 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,873,000 after acquiring an additional 785,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $22,750,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 204,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,674. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

