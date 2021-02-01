QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Buys Shares of 84,736 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,736 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.26. 483,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413,468. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.56. The stock has a market cap of $184.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.