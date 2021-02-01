QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,054 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 867,047.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 329,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 329,478 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 170,562 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 129,717 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 109,255 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.71. 7,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $98.25.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.