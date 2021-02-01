QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $25.02 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned about 0.13% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $25,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,595,000 after buying an additional 647,840 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,583,000 after acquiring an additional 383,913 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 528,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after acquiring an additional 343,881 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,122,000 after acquiring an additional 328,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,650,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP stock traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.41. 60,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average is $123.58. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.90.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

