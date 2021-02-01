QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $21,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 61.9% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,774. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $62.39.

