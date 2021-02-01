QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,187 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.4% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned about 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $38,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.48. The company had a trading volume of 880,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,103,227. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

