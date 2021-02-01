QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Purchases 28,608 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.0% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $30,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.88. 1,992,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,154,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $258.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

