QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Biogen were worth $16,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 292.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $281.63. 34,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.35. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.35.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

