QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 112.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,210 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after buying an additional 861,033 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,993,000 after purchasing an additional 387,047 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after buying an additional 339,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,741,000 after acquiring an additional 277,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,748,000 after purchasing an additional 208,935 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 24,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,616. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70.

