QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,130 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.23. 127,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,768. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.