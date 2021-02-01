QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Sells 12,006 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,006 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Humana were worth $19,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Humana by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Humana by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Humana by 53.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Humana by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $381.22. The company had a trading volume of 35,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,358. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

