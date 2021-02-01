QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 137,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.30. The stock had a trading volume of 143,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,895. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

