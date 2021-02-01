QEP Resources, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of QEP Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
QEP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. grew its stake in QEP Resources by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 8,401,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 812,020 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,738,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,504,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 87,139 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,724,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 393,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.
About QEP Resources
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
