QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.93

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.93 and last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 34757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of QIAGEN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in QIAGEN by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QIAGEN by 53.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

