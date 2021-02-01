Qitmeer (PMEER) 24 Hour Volume Tops $545,393.00

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $545,393.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qitmeer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00148083 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00068147 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00265869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00066232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 147,448,930 coins. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

