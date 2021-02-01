Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Up 7.3%

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $184.08 and last traded at $183.30. 2,144,846 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 1,199,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

