QuadrantProtocol Trading Up 258.7% Over Last Week (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 258.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $801,022.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.06 or 0.00859559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00039722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.91 or 0.04382600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019943 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

