QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after acquiring an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 740,296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $385,428,000 after acquiring an additional 418,994 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,220,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,588,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $304,642,000 after acquiring an additional 57,455 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $183.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

