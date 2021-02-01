Quant Price Hits $34.20 on Top Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Quant has a total market cap of $412.88 million and approximately $10.65 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quant has traded up 61.1% against the dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for about $34.20 or 0.00100791 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004402 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003342 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012694 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.