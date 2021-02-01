Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Down 29.3% Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $20.64 million and approximately $71,207.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00193120 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000254 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011744 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010097 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003067 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,188,931 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

