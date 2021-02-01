Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Quark has a market cap of $2.36 million and $375.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.