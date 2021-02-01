QuarkChain Market Cap Tops $54.66 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $54.66 million and approximately $39.89 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a token. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars.

