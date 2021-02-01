Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $463.52

Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 463.52 ($6.06) and last traded at GBX 463.52 ($6.06), with a volume of 6390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 437 ($5.71).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of £222.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 398.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 357.40.

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Poland, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the United States. The company operates through two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; real-time alerts; and customized tracking solutions and services.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.