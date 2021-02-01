Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) were up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 816,330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 169,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quhuo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quhuo Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quhuo stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

