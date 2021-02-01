QuickX Protocol Price Down 21.2% Over Last Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $175,009.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.75 or 0.00871677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.89 or 0.04385412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019911 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.